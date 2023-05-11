Friday 19 May 2023: Arab League summit

The 32nd summit of the countries of the will be held in Saudi Arabia Arab League, which includes 22 countries in the Middle East and North Africa area. The meeting will be particularly relevant because it will see the participation, after 12 years of exclusion, of the representatives of Syriareadmitted to the organization on Sunday 7 May during a meeting in Cairo.

The readmission of Syria, excluded in 2011 due to the repressions implemented by Bashar al-Assad against the protests against his government, fits into a broader context of easing of diplomatic relations between regional and non-regional forces against Damascus: a process of normalization of relations with Turkey is also underway, and even Saudi Arabia itself, which will host the summit, has recently reopened its diplomatic channels with Syria.