Home » Friday 19 May 2023: Arab League summit
Business

Friday 19 May 2023: Arab League summit

by admin
Friday 19 May 2023: Arab League summit

The 32nd summit of the countries of the will be held in Saudi Arabia Arab League, which includes 22 countries in the Middle East and North Africa area. The meeting will be particularly relevant because it will see the participation, after 12 years of exclusion, of the representatives of Syriareadmitted to the organization on Sunday 7 May during a meeting in Cairo.

The readmission of Syria, excluded in 2011 due to the repressions implemented by Bashar al-Assad against the protests against his government, fits into a broader context of easing of diplomatic relations between regional and non-regional forces against Damascus: a process of normalization of relations with Turkey is also underway, and even Saudi Arabia itself, which will host the summit, has recently reopened its diplomatic channels with Syria.

Cover photo EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

See also  CS takeover by UBS - Sergio Ermotti returns as CEO of UBS - News

You may also like

Putin: Five ways Russia is circumventing Western sanctions

Shortly before landing, Lufthansa wants to sell food...

Fico-Farinetti, palaces around the Disneyland of food: speculation...

50 hours standstill in the long-distance traffic of...

Rai Way: confirms 2023 guidance after 1Q results

US inflation falls to two-year low of 4.9...

Tesla, a Supercharger charge now costs less

The best universities for your career in the...

US banks, the assault by hedge funds to...

Sexism criticism of Jeremy Fragrance: OMR takes video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy