“Island of the famous 2023”, Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini leave the reality show

All'”Island of the Famous 2023″ other contestants must drop out. It’s about Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini The first signs had arrived in the episode of Monday 8 May, where Simone Antolini was not present. The boy had been taken ill due to a drop in blood pressure which had forced him to the infirmary. Once it was decided that his health conditions did not allow him to go on, Alessandro Cecchi Paone also chose to leave the island.
During the episode of the Island of the famous on Monday,
Cecchi Paone he had protested in a very heated way for the new formation of the tribes: in fact, the “coppiados” had been divided and this decision had infuriated the TV presenter and commentator: “Simone and I started as a couple and we want to end this way – he explained – I’m ready to leave if there won’t be.”