Home » “Island of the famous 2023”, Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini leave the reality show
Health

“Island of the famous 2023”, Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini leave the reality show

by admin

All'”Island of the Famous 2023″ other contestants must drop out. It’s about Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini The first signs had arrived in the episode of Monday 8 May, where Simone Antolini was not present. The boy had been taken ill due to a drop in blood pressure which had forced him to the infirmary. Once it was decided that his health conditions did not allow him to go on, Alessandro Cecchi Paone also chose to leave the island.

During the episode of the Island of the famous on Monday,
Cecchi Paone he had protested in a very heated way for the new formation of the tribes: in fact, the “coppiados” had been divided and this decision had infuriated the TV presenter and commentator: “Simone and I started as a couple and we want to end this way – he explained – I’m ready to leave if there won’t be.”

See also  Pecchia: "Cremonese is an important training ground for Fagioli. Now he's a Juventus player"

You may also like

Walk, how many steps to take a day...

Mandorino (Cittadinanzattiva): “We are in a state of...

The “invisible” enemies before Covid and the war...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Are you over 60? Then this cannot be...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

Breast cancer. Identified a new molecular mechanism underlying...

record operation at the Portogruaro hospital. The patient...

From Aifa green light to the reimbursement of...

Alarm in Kenya, unknown disease causes 9 deaths...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy