Home Business Fringe benefit, Borsa Italiana workers get 1,500 euros
Business

Fringe benefit, Borsa Italiana workers get 1,500 euros

by admin
Fringe benefit, Borsa Italiana workers get 1,500 euros

For Borsa Italiana workers, two trade union agreements have arrived, signed in the past few hours at the Euronext headquarters, which bring a new supplementary contract that will affect the entire group and an amount of 1,500 in the form of fringe benefits.

The signing of the Group Supplementary Contract, according to what Gabriele Poeta Paccati, secretary general of Fisac ​​CGIL Lombardia explains, is a goal that has been pursued for years and was possible thanks to “the unity of the union structure”. The text extends to all employees of the Group “a coherent and unitary regulation, implements many of the union demands advanced and contributes to a general and widespread improvement of the regulatory and economic conditions for all male and female workers”. The agreement establishes joint commissions on essential issues such as welfare, training and equal opportunities and allows for the definition of a framework of stable rules on which to build future progress, taking into account the rapid organizational and corporate evolution of the Group.

The agreement on fringe benefits, on the other hand, is a concrete response to the need to recover the purchasing power of wages affected by inflation. The amount of 1,500 euros will be distributed to all male and female workers with a gross salary of up to 60 thousand euros and will allow them to benefit from the reduced taxation recognized for fringe benefits.

See also  Beijing Capital Securities assigns a buy rating to Gree Electric Appliances, the company's brief review report: Q3 revenue performance fell year-on-year, and profitability was basically stable_risk alert

You may also like

Gold Trading Reminder: Gold prices fluctuate, waiting for...

Crypto odyssey: BlockFi crack, billionaire Peter Thiel among...

Short-term jujube futures prices still have potential to...

Intesa Sanpaolo launches “Sharing Energy” to support solidarity...

NATIONAL ELEC H (00213) released its interim results,...

Pompili (Veratour): «Sold out for the bridge of...

Bilibili’s business turning point is approaching?”Strong medicine” is...

Wall Street: Hong Kong effect is not enough,...

Conference Site丨”Stable Enterprises and Safe Agriculture Escort Entity”...

The illegal hiring is growing: in the fields...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy