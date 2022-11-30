Listen to the audio version of the article

For Borsa Italiana workers, two trade union agreements have arrived, signed in the past few hours at the Euronext headquarters, which bring a new supplementary contract that will affect the entire group and an amount of 1,500 in the form of fringe benefits.

The signing of the Group Supplementary Contract, according to what Gabriele Poeta Paccati, secretary general of Fisac ​​CGIL Lombardia explains, is a goal that has been pursued for years and was possible thanks to “the unity of the union structure”. The text extends to all employees of the Group “a coherent and unitary regulation, implements many of the union demands advanced and contributes to a general and widespread improvement of the regulatory and economic conditions for all male and female workers”. The agreement establishes joint commissions on essential issues such as welfare, training and equal opportunities and allows for the definition of a framework of stable rules on which to build future progress, taking into account the rapid organizational and corporate evolution of the Group.

The agreement on fringe benefits, on the other hand, is a concrete response to the need to recover the purchasing power of wages affected by inflation. The amount of 1,500 euros will be distributed to all male and female workers with a gross salary of up to 60 thousand euros and will allow them to benefit from the reduced taxation recognized for fringe benefits.