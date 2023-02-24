Home Business From 144,900, Changan UNI-V smart electric iDD is listed: the fuel consumption is 4.2 liters per 100 kilometers.
From 144,900, Changan UNI-V smart electric iDD is listed: the fuel consumption is 4.2 liters per 100 kilometers.

On February 24, Changan UNI-V iDD was officially launched.A total of 2 models were launched, priced at 144,900 to 159,900 yuana limited-time offer starting from 139,900.

The car was unveiled last year. It is positioned as a compact plug-in hybrid car. The interior and exterior design, body size and fuel version are basically consistent. The rear enclosure adopts a sporty exhaust and the iDD exclusive logo on the rear.

ThatThe length, width and height are 4695/1838/1435mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2750mmdue to the existence of the battery pack, the height of the new car is slightly higher than that of the fuel version, and the curb weight has also increased from 1400kg to 1680kg.

Changan UNI-V iDD is equipped with the Blue Whale iDD hybrid system, including a 1.5T hybrid engine (maximum power of 125kW, peak torque of 260N m), and a motor with a maximum power of 125kW.The peak torque is 330N m, the acceleration from zero to 100 takes 6.5 seconds, and the maximum speed can reach 220km/h

The new car is equipped with an 18.4kWh battery,Under NEDC conditions, the pure electric cruising range is 113km, and the comprehensive cruising range is 1100kmthe comprehensive fuel consumption is 0.8L/100km, and the power consumption is 4.2L/100km.

UNI-V iDD is equipped with three-mode charging technology, which supports AC slow charging (6.6kW) and DC fast charging.In fast charging mode, it only takes 30 minutes to charge from 30%-80%In addition, it also supports 220V home charging function.

In terms of battery safety monitoring, it supports IP68 waterproof (it can still work normally after immersion in 1 meter deep water for 30 minutes), battery temperature control system, thermal safety protection system, battery monitoring system, etc. When the battery deviates from the optimal temperature zone, the balance will be automatically turned on. temperature protection.

