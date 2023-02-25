Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italy of prices is not all the same. There are cities where the price increases, in the last year, have been felt much more than in others. Bills, but also basic necessities in the shopping cart: all goods whose costs have also taken off due to the war in Ukraine. Today, however, that the price of gas is falling and that of wheat is starting to return to pre-war levels, according to consumer associations, the portfolios of Italian families still do not seem to benefit sufficiently from them.

Assoutenti, for example, analyzed the retail price lists of fresh bread, durum wheat semolina pasta and sunflower oil in the main Italian cities, comparing current prices with those in force in January 2022, before the Russian invasion. Thus it turns out that Syracuse is today the Italian city where seed oil costs the most today, with a price of 3.80 euros per litre, followed by Genoa (3.54 euros), and Sassari (3.44 euros ). Livorno, on the other hand, has the lowest prices in Italy for oil, with an average of 2.54 euros per litre, followed by Bari (2.55 euros), Palermo and Grosseto (2.59 euros). Instead, the most expensive fresh bread is sold today in Bolzano, with an average of 6.21 euros per kg. In second place Venice (5.91 euros) and third Ferrara (5.89 euros). The city with the lowest bread price is Naples (2.18 euros per kg).

In terms of bills, the National Union of Consumers conducted a study drawing up the complete ranking of the cities with the highest annual increases in electricity and gas, processing the Istat data for January 2023. The ranking of the cities with the most citizens beaten by bills is Alessandria, where expenses for electricity, gas and diesel have soared by 88.6% in one year. The rest of the podium is all Piedmontese, with Vercelli registering a growth of 87.1% and Biella which increases by 86.1%. Followed by Perugia (+85.8%), then Novara (+85.7%), Terni (+84.5%), Cuneo (+85.3%), Imperia (+85%), Turin (+84, 4%) and Genoa with +82.6%. On the other side of the classification, the least harassed city is Potenza, with increases of only 35.2%; followed by Aosta with +50.8%, Olbia-Tempio with +51%, Naples (+51.4%), Gorizia (+51.7%), Benevento (+53.1%), Caserta ( +53.5%), then Avellino (+53.7%) and Trieste (+54.6%).