The Third Pole dies, the investors who have lost the most money

And Bertelli Of Prada to the oilmen Brachetti Perettithrough the masters of the Humanitas Hospital. The “death” (for now) of the Third Pole due to the quarrels between the two leaders Matthew Renzi e Charles Calendahas not only shattered the dreams of those who believed in the political project, but also of those who have invested a lot of money in this project.

According to the data, Action e Italy alive they allegedly raised a total of around four million euros. And, a good chunk of this money would come from the big names in the Italian financial and entrepreneurial landscape. The list is long. Starting from the world of fashion, the patron of Prada Maurice Bertelli in the last two years it has paid ad Action well 100 thousand euros.

The family Zegnaof the clothing brand of the same name, financed its birth Third Pole for a total of 60 thousand euros. Another family in the field of Made in Italy fashion had bet on it anyway, i They plain con Pier Luigi which alone paid 130 thousand euros in tranches that reached last March.

But not only. Also Gianfelice Roccathe patron of the group Techint e of Humanitasone of the ten richest men in the country, paid 100,000 euros until the end of last year to launch the project calendar (e Renzi).

From the industrial world, however, Alberto Bombaseiformer deputy with Civic choicewhich alone financed third-party companies with 100,000 euros, together with the former president of Confindustria Antonio D’Amatoad Alessandro Banzato former president of Federacciai it’s at John Arvedi, who leads a giant in the world of steel entrepreneurship. And, again, they had also made a bet Luca Garavogliapresident of the Campari groupi Merloni from the Ariston and the oilmen Brachetti Peretti. In short, the single party died with all due respect to those who believed in it and financed its path.

