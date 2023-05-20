Home » From January to April this year, Guangxi’s economic operation continued to recover – Xinhua English.news.cn
Original title: From January to April this year, Guangxi’s economic operation continued to recover

Chinanews.com, Nanning, May 19th (Zhang Guangquan) The Bureau of Statistics of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region released the “Guangxi Economic Operation Situation from January to April 2023” on the 19th. Relevant data show that from January to April this year, industrial production in the region maintained growth. The service industry is recovering steadily, consumption continues to pick up, employment prices are generally stable, and economic operation continues to recover.

From January to April this year, the added value of industries above designated size in Guangxi increased by 4.5% year-on-year, 2.2 percentage points lower than the first quarter. Industrial production maintained growth, and major products such as Chinese patent medicines, electrolytic aluminum, and refined edible vegetable oil grew rapidly.

In terms of service industry, from January to April, the turnover of passenger and cargo transportation in Guangxi increased by 14.2% year-on-year, and the operating income of service industries above designated size increased by 9.2% year-on-year.

In terms of foreign trade import and export, from January to April, the total foreign trade import and export volume of Guangxi was 222.584 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 57.2%. Among them, the import and export to ASEAN has doubled, with a year-on-year increase of 123.0%.

The Bureau of Statistics of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region pointed out that the current economic operation in Guangxi continues to recover, but the development environment at home and abroad is still complex and severe, and the foundation for economic recovery is still not solid. In the next stage, all levels and departments in Guangxi should step up their efforts to further stabilize the basic market for economic recovery.

