“Ning’an Rumeng” Sudden Withdrawal Suspected CCP’s Retaliation for Actors’ Blank Paper Movement | Ning’an Rumeng | Ning’an Rumeng Withdrawal | Zhou Junwei

The Chinese TV drama “Ning An Ru Meng” starring Bai Lu, Zhang Linghe, Wang Xingyue, Zhou Junwei and Liu Xiening, the official Weibo of the drama officially announced the finalization at 5 pm on May 19, but it was suddenly withdrawn 2 hours later, The rumor is related to the actor Zhou Junwei.

“Ning An Ru Meng” was officially announced at 5 pm on May 19 and started broadcasting at 7 pm that night. The lead actor Zhang Linghe then cooperated with the publicity on Weibo and posted a picture of Jiugongge, and wrote: “See you tonight”. Unexpectedly, the audience did not wait for the broadcast of “Ning An Ru Meng” at the time, and the official of the show urgently issued an announcement: “Due to technical reasons, the broadcast of “Ning An Ru Meng” will be postponed, and the broadcast time will be notified separately , we are deeply sorry”, and Zhang Linghe also posted another message telling fans to “see you another day”.

Rumor has it that the sudden withdrawal of “Ning An Ru Meng” has something to do with Zhou Junwei. Before the “White Movement” broke out, Zhou Junwei once posted a picture of an A4 white paper on Weibo without any text attached. Afterwards, Zhou Junwei’s Weibo account was banned by the CCP; at that time, “Film Detective Agency” pointed out that Zhou Junwei was banned Words are only the first step, and the next works he participates in will be implicated.

Netizens speculate that the crew of “Ning’an Rumeng” is taking relevant measures. When other dramas and programs encounter similar situations, actors and entertainers will be dealt with separately. It may be to delete all scenes, find someone to re-shoot, use AI face-changing technology or The most miserable thing is that the entire show cannot be broadcast.

Editor in charge: Jue Yi

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.