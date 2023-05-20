Noses that kill: ‘Floky’ cost a narco missionary 33 million pesos

And customs dogcalled Flokydiscovered a shipment of marihuana valued at 33 million pesos. The bundle was hidden in a luxury car who was trying to enter the country through the Tancredo Neves International Bridge, in the Triple Border.

According to official sources, a man was trying to enter a Mercedes Benzmodel C200, from Ciudad del Este, Paraguaycon more than 40 kilograms of cannabis hidden inside the back of the back seat of a car.

Customs accused Syngenta of smuggling

In the midst of the usual control carried out by Customs in the place, the dog marked the vehicle and, together with its instructor and specialized agents, confirmed the presence of drugs through the scanner. It is believed that the final destination of the marijuana was the Buenos Aires province.

The license plate of the car was Argentine, just like the driver. The man lived in the town of Montecarlo125 km from the border crossing, and was detained and incommunicado by order of the federal judge of Eldorado, Miguel Ángel Guerrero.

As reported by customs, at the time when Floky performing the checks changed their usual behavior and acted in a manner compatible with the presence of drugs or currency. Within this framework, the agency’s staff proceeded to inspect it by using the scan van customs office and it produced suspicious images.

The Customs inspectors identified the areas of the car where they hid the cargo, disassembled the indicated parts and found the largest amount in the back of the rear seat, which had a false bottom where they hid the cannabis packets.

Customs officers disarmed the vehicle to find all the packages of marijuana.

Customs: they seized sneakers, Vilma Palma records and now wines

Altogether there were 41,765 kg of marijuanaaccording to the results of the narcotests carried out by the specialized agents of the General Directorate of Customs.

The detainee could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison in the terms of article 866 of the Customs Code, according to the sources.

RV/HB