Home » From Liftt 100 million for Italian tech start-ups
Business

From Liftt 100 million for Italian tech start-ups

by admin
From Liftt 100 million for Italian tech start-ups

Lift’s plans for startups

It has already raised 58 million euros and is expected to raise another 50 in the near future. This is Liftt’s project which does not want to be an investment fund but a discoverer of projects and technologies by investing in 100 innovative start-ups within 5 years.

“In Italy, those who create innovative technologies usually do not have the know-how to launch and manage a company – explains Giovanni Tesoriere CEO of Liftt – the idea that underlies the project, born from an idea of ​​the president of the Cnr Francesco Profumo, is to facilitate the transfer to the market of the technology developed in Italian universities”. Initially started with the Compagnia Sanpaolo and the Polytechnic in an equal position in the Links Foundationthe institutions have gradually been diluted in Lifft with the subsequent capital increases, which have seen, over time, the entry of the Crt. Foundation he was born in Azimuth group, supported by some entrepreneurs and family offices. Now Lifft sees a widespread shareholding with 172 shareholders who participate in the project with different shares starting from 100 thousand euros.

“Most of our shareholders are entrepreneurs – continues Tesoriere – who therefore come from the economy real and they see in companies and technologies that we propose a secure future”. What differentiates the company from an investment fund, Liftt is a holding company, is the duration of the investments themselves.

What does it invest in?

“The investment funds – says Tesoriere – have 5-year objectives, while we remain in projects for 10 or even 15 years. The reason is that we invest in technologies very innovative ones such as Quantum Computing or photonics, which do not yet have a large market but which they will certainly have in the future”.

See also  Securities transfer of former BinckBank clients, the point after client protests: "Three weeks to close the files"

At the moment the company has already invested in 35 startups and there are 12 more in launch pad. Liftt’s strength is to be able to lend a concrete hand to development thanks to the approximately 20 project managers who work for the company.

“Our managers – continues the CEO – are able to follow the practical development of a business plan. It is a business model designed specifically for Italy where very often those with patents and technology have never been entrepreneurs”. Among the companies in which the company has already invested are, Aria Sensing (develops a radar capable of intercepting any human presence), Betaglue (anti-tumor therapies), Lipogems (technologies for processing adipose tissue), Rubber Conversion (rubber recycling). Then there is, in photonics, Sub Photon e CareGlance (real-time imaging devices for biomedical and industrial applications).

Liftt’s portfolio features a significant degree of sector diversification with plans to invest abroad soon. “The important thing is to choose well where to invest – concludes Tesoriere – we have many requests but we only invest in 0.8% of the projects presented to us”.

You may also like

That’s why Russia’s economy has little to offer...

Extra virgin olive oil, here is the best:...

Forex trading reminder: Inflation supports the Fed’s interest...

Representation of workers – why do we still...

May Day concert, guests and programme. All names

Tips for follow-up financing and a cheap home...

Mihayou, the most vigorous VC this year –...

Salesforce: Employees report leadership crisis

Established at work. Some reflections on May Day

Real estate prices on the North Sea and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy