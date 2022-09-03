The Ambrosetti Forum, now in its 48th edition, kicks off today in Cernobbio. The event organized by The European House – Ambrosetti this year has as its title ‘The scenario of today and tomorrow for competitive strategies’. Also this year important personalities from the political, academic, institutional and entrepreneurial world will participate in Cernobbio. As in the last two years, the Forum will be phygital (partly physical and partly digital), with a central hub in the historic Villa d’Este and other different hubs in other locations in Italy, Europe and the world.

At the opening of the meeting there was a video contribution from the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywho said he was eager to meet Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Italy and announced that his country is ready to increase electricity exports to Europe, but for this reason it is important that the Zaporizhzhia plant remains connected to the grid Ukraine.

Today the interventions of Mohamed El-Erian and the economist Nouriel Roubini as part of the conference entitled “Economic framework: tackling uncertainty”. The Nobel Prize stands out among the economists Joseph Stiglitz; from the business world today also expected Laurence Fink, president and CEO of BlackRock.

Tomorrow among the best known faces are the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the EU Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni; finally on Sunday space for political representatives with the last debate of the day that will see Carlo Calenda (national secretary of Action), Giuseppe Conte (president of the M5S), Enrico Letta (national secretary of the Democratic Party), Giorgia Meloni (president of Fratelli d ‘Italy), Matteo Salvini (federal secretary of the League) and Antonio Tajani (sole coordinator of Forsa Italia).

Here is the complete program