From work, for those who can be employed comes the “Support for training and work”. Squeeze on fees for state spas

It will be called Support for training and work the new measure to support employable people in situations of poverty, as part of the tightening on Citizenship Income contained in the Labor decree addressed by the Council of Ministers on May 1st.

Support is personal

The text of the law decree sent to the General Accounting Office for stamping confirms the introduction ofInclusion check for families in difficulty in which there are minors, disabled or over 60 (the so-called “unemployable”).