Home » From work, for those who can be employed comes the “Support for training and work”. Squeeze on fees for state spas
Business

From work, for those who can be employed comes the “Support for training and work”. Squeeze on fees for state spas

by admin

It will be called Support for training and work the new measure to support employable people in situations of poverty, as part of the tightening on Citizenship Income contained in the Labor decree addressed by the Council of Ministers on May 1st.

Support is personal

The text of the law decree sent to the General Accounting Office for stamping confirms the introduction ofInclusion check for families in difficulty in which there are minors, disabled or over 60 (the so-called “unemployable”).

See also  At present, the game between supply and interest rate hikes continues to be under pressure on the Shanghai copper disk.

You may also like

Bata relaunches the “Bullets” sneakers in a more...

Online giant: Experts warn of the dangers of...

Recycling, old mattresses come back to life thanks...

Climate conference: The world needs to “accept some...

Tim: accelerates on the stock exchange, MEF in...

Parties – Birthler sees the East Greens in...

Work, integration and good flexibility in the new...

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of...

2060 more than five million fewer workers in...

Bonus sight 2023, what it provides and how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy