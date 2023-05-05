The 13-year-old mass murderer who killed his companions “was training at the shooting range”

The 13-year-old who killed eight classmates two days ago and killed a security guard at the school he attended had been taken several times to the shooting range by his father. The boy was familiar with used weapons which were kept in a safe by his father. It was precisely the man, a radiologist, who was arrested and told that he had kept his weapons safely locked and that a secret code was needed to open the safe. The boy’s mother, a lawyer, was also detained.

The pupils killed, six girls and one boy, were all between the ages of 12 and 14. The first investigations revealed that Kosta K. had been planning the massacre for at least a month, he was in possession of a map of the school and a list of pupils to be killed. The Belgrade police chief reported that the perpetrator of the massacre arrived at the school shortly after 8.30 with a bag containing aa nine-gauge pistol, another small-caliber weapon and four Molotov cocktails. A few minutes later he began shooting wildly, first killing the security guard who had thrown himself at him trying to immobilize him, a gesture – the investigators point out – which would have avoided an even more serious death tollAnd. He then indiscriminately fired on pupils and teachers.