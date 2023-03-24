Home Business Funds in the inter-bank market have further loosened, and interest rates on funds due within a month have fallen sharply
Business

by admin
China Business News 2023-03-24 12:49:19

Editor in charge: Zhang Minkai

The central bank announced that in order to maintain a reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, a seven-day reverse repurchase operation of 7 billion yuan was launched today through interest rate bidding, with a winning bid rate of 2.0%. According to Wind data, 180 billion yuan of reverse repurchase expired that day, so a net withdrawal of 173 billion yuan was made in a single day. In terms of funds, the inter-bank market funds further loosened on Thursday, and the interest rate of funds due within the month fell sharply. Among them, the seven-day interest rate returned below the 2% mark, and the price of inter-month funds remained relatively firm.

