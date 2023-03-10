Rai turnaround in Rai: after Fuortes challenge between Giampaolo Rossi and Roberto Sergio. Exclusive to Affaritaliani.it

Everyone gives a different interpretation. Dagospy insists that after meeting with Giorgia Meloni – set by Bruno Vespa– the administrator Carlo Fuortes he is more steadfast than ever at the top Rai. Others, however, support a hypothesis explosive that is what Further away are packing to leave boulevard Mazzini after April 15th. Intended, it seems, for one of the top companies undergoing renewal in the long and rich game of former PPSS (Ministry of State Holdings) appointments. Specifically, other than Florentine Maggio, the CEO of Rai, who has done so much good for the accounts and the quality of the public service, it could end up in Enel or Eni. Time will tell.

Meanwhile, the big body shakes Rai especially in view of the new summer/autumn-winter schedules. The current management is doing the summer ones and therefore Pd-5Stelle with large concessions to the centre-right majority. And so Tiberius Timperiexcellent helmsman of One Morning with the Family highly esteemed by Matthew Renzi it’s yes Simona Sala, head of day time, takes place, after various appearances between Pierluigi Diaco e Hello Wellness, at One Summer Morning with Serena Autieri.

Subscribe to the newsletter

