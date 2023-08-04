Further training: Which offers really help your career

Whether IT lateral entry, Spanish course or leadership seminar – the market for further training is almost endless. The German education server of the InfoWeb Continuing Education (IWWB) of the Leibniz Institute for Educational Research and Educational Information alone lists more than three million offers. But which course makes sense? Which certificate brings you further? Does everyone now have to master “Agile Management” or even become a “Scrum Master”? It makes sense for professionals to question themselves first.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

