Home » Further training: Which offers really help your career
Business

Further training: Which offers really help your career

by admin
Further training: Which offers really help your career

Whether IT lateral entry, Spanish course or leadership seminar – the market for further training is almost endless. The German education server of the InfoWeb Continuing Education (IWWB) of the Leibniz Institute for Educational Research and Educational Information alone lists more than three million offers. But which course makes sense? Which certificate brings you further? Does everyone now have to master “Agile Management” or even become a “Scrum Master”? It makes sense for professionals to question themselves first.

See also  5 major events in today's financial market: war in Eastern Europe soars IMF, World Bank conference opening provider Investing.com

You may also like

In Romania the ghost of communism returns. The...

Crude oil futures experience largest one-day drop in...

Damaged “Fremantle Highway” reaches safe harbor – DW...

Berkshire Hathaway Remains Unfazed by US Ratings Downgrade...

Industrial production in June grew by +0.5% on...

Europe loses its last foothold in the Sahel

International Investment Banks Divided on Chinese Stocks, Domestic...

In Romania the ghost of communism returns. The...

German Bundestag – added value of the 100...

‘Italy against Mes risks with banks and BTPs’....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy