Original title: Futu Morning Post | Federal Reserve officials rarely release pigeons: it is time to consider slowing down interest rate hikes!UBS: Fed may stop quantitative tightening in mid-2023

San Francisco Fed President Daly, a Fed official who will vote at the FOMC meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in 2024, said on Friday that the Fed should avoid pushing the U.S. economy into an “active downturn” by raising rates too aggressively and that it is time to start talking about slowing rate hikes speed. “We may feel like we’re going to have to add another 75 basis points, and the market must have already priced in that,” Daly said. “But I really advise people not to think it’s always going to be 75 basis points.”

On October 23, Brian Diess, director of the White House National Economic Council, said that the U.S. economy has the strength and resilience to avoid a recession. The remarks dismissed growing concerns that sharp rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation would dampen economic expansion. Diess’ remarks came as economists and CEOs increasingly warned of a recession in the U.S. next year amid a weakening global economy and sharply tightening monetary policy. But the Biden administration is sticking to its view that the U.S. will experience a “soft landing,” where the economy turns to slower growth rather than a deep contraction and job growth slows rather than mass layoffs. Polls show that Republicans will regain control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.

Preliminary U.S. GDP data for the third quarter will be released on Thursday. Analysts at Wells Fargo expect U.S. real GDP to reach an annualized rate of 2.8% in the third quarter after two quarters of negative growth. They still see a recession next year. “We expect underlying demand indicators to remain solid, and based on the most recent September retail sales data, we have raised our forecast for the quarterly rate of actual personal consumption expenditures in the third quarter, which is now expected to be 0.8% (previously expected to be 0.6%).” A mild recession is still expected next year. But as it detailed in its latest monthly report, recent momentum has made it less likely that the economy will start a recession early this year. The recession will come a little later, starting in the second quarter, not the first.

The Fed rarely “shrinks its balance sheet” (Quantitative Tightening, QT for short) for five consecutive weeks, causing the scale of the reduction of the balance sheet to fall below US$8.8 trillion to US$8.79 trillion. The Fed has started to shrink its balance sheet since June. From September onwards, the monthly reduction will be capped at US$95 billion. Since September 15, the five weeks to October 19 have accumulated a reduction of US$88.761 billion, with a reduction of US$51.058 billion from October alone. The Fed’s balance sheet has fallen since hitting a high of $9.015 trillion in mid-April, and has shrunk by $221.078 billion so far. UBS released a report estimating that in view of the impact of U.S. money market reforms and the debt ceiling, the Fed is expected to stop shrinking its balance sheet around the middle of next year. Another influencing factor includes the demand for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement tools.

U.S. consumers have shown a willingness to continue paying higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could slip into recession, credit card giant Hewlett-Packard said. American Express on Friday reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue, while raising its full-year guidance. Overall customer spending rose 21% year over year, driven by growth in spending on goods and services and travel and entertainment, the company said. “Analysts may wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors will lead to slower spending growth,” said Brian Moynihan, BofA’s chief executive. Happening.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

