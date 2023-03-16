Home Business Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: These 47 branches have to close
Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: These 47 branches have to close

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: These 47 branches have to close
Galeria Kaufhof
The management of Karstadt Galeria Kaufhof initially wanted to close 52 branches and cut 4,039 jobs. Business Insider learned this from top management circles. Now the company said: 5 branches of the 52 should still be saved.

According to current plans, 19 branches will now be closed by June 30, 2023, and 28 branches by January 31, 2024.

The affected employees now have two options: They can switch to a transfer company or receive a social plan compensation under insolvency law.

The die is cast. At Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, the management wants 52 branches to be closed and 4,039 jobs to be cut. Business Insider learned this from top management.

On Thursday, the company announced that five of the 52 branches should not be closed after all. These are the department stores in Bayreuth, Erlangen, Oldenburg, Rostock and Leipzig. The reason is that the landlords had made concessions.

28 branches are to be closed by January 31, 2024. The management is holding on to a total of 86 branches. A three-year total renovation will take place in the continuation branches, as a result of which there will also be a new staffing structure.

The affected employees now have a choice: either they switch to a transfer company or they receive a social plan compensation under insolvency law.

These branches of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof will be closed

This is the list of stores scheduled to close by July 30, 2023:

Celle, Coburg, Cottbus, Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Hagen, Hamburg-Wandsbek, Hamburg-Harburg, Leverkusen, Munich train station, Neuss, Nuremberg, Nuremberg-Langwasser, Offenbach, Paderborn, Regensburg Neupfarrpfalz, Saarbrücken, Siegen, Wiesbaden.

This is the list of stores scheduled to close by January 31, 2024:

Berlin-Charlottenburg, Berlin-Müllerstraße, Bielefeld, Braunschweig, Bremen, Darmstadt, Dortmund, Düsseldorf Schadowstraße, Essen, Esslingen, Frankfurt Zeil, Hanau, Heidelberg Bismarckplatz, Hildesheim, Kempten, Krefeld, Leonberg, Limburg, Lübeck, Mönchengladbach, Pforzheim, Reutlingen , Rosenheim, Schweinfurt, Siegburg, Stuttgart-Eberhardt-Strasse, Viernheim, Wuppertal.

