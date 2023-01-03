MILANO – Rates are still going up gas for the protected market. On the basis of the average performance of the Italian wholesale market in the month of December and for consumption in the same month, there is a 23.3% increase in the bill for the standard family in protection compared to November. communicates it theHe is nurturing explaining that in December the price of the gas raw material for customers with contracts in protected conditions is set at 116.6 euro/MWh, equal to the average of the prices recorded daily throughout the month. In the first weeks of December, gas prices even reached peaks of around 135 euro/MWh.

03 January 2023



For families, 64.8% higher spending than in 2021

The cost of gas for the typical family (which has an average annual consumption of 1,400 cubic meters), according to the Arera, in the year between January and December 2022 is around 1,866 euros, up by 64.8% compared to the same period of 2021. An increase which, the Authority observes, occurs despite the savings obtained with the new ex post monthly updating method introduced by the Authority last July.