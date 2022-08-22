Home Business Gas, Bonomi: “Being ready for a rationing plan. We ask for a price ceiling, which is national if it is not European “
Gas, Bonomi: “Being ready for a rationing plan. We ask for a price ceiling, which is national if it is not European “

Gas, Bonomi: “Being ready for a rationing plan. We ask for a price ceiling, which is national if it is not European “

On the energy issue, “we ask that the preparation of a possible rationing plan be seriously and immediately addressed”. The president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, does not mince words. «The thermal year begins on October 1st and companies do not yet know how they will have to face it – he warns on Tg% -. We are asking for a ceiling on the price of gas and if it is not done in Europe, we must do it at the national level, we have been asking for it for months ».

As for months, “we are asking for the suspension of Ets certificates – continues Bonomi -, that is, the purchase of green certificates because it is madness to pay these prices today”. Furthermore, adds the number one of Confindustria, “we ask to have a national quota of production from renewable sources at an administered cost reserved for the manufacturing industry, as other countries in Europe do, and to intervene on the cost of the bill also using Community resources”.

The parties «with a great sense of responsibility must face the issue» of expensive energy, he points out, adding that he understands «that it is an uncomfortable issue during the electoral campaign, but they must listen to the alarm cry of the companies. And the Draghi government can and must intervene because it is a priority national emergency issue ». The price of gas, he remarks, “sets new records” every day and “the largest manufacturing country in Europe, Germany, has been studying rationing plans for some time. We Italians cannot be caught unprepared in case of this need ”, which“ will affect businesses, jobs and therefore household income ”.

