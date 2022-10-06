Home Business Gas, Descalzi: quiet winter, almost full stocks. Risks from supplier countries and greater cold
Italy is in an excellent position as regards gas storages which are full. To say this the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi at a webinar of the Messenger. “Russian gas has been substantially replaced… what still arrives, 10-15 million cubic meters per day, is constant. These conditions can give us peace of mind for the winter, ”says Descalzi.

“What will this winter be like? It is not a football match in which we can say what the score will be. We work on data. We know that since the gas began to decline, it has gradually been replaced. How? Much of it by tube from Algeria, but also by filling our regasifiers which were not full before. And then all the gas that comes from the North. This has led us to have an offer that is always substantially higher than the demand. The system has found its flexibility to replace Russian. And this gave us the opportunity to refill the stockpiles. The Italy system is doing well because storage is the lung that allows us to give flexibility to the system when the cold is most intense “. Thus the number one of the six-legged dog society according to which “the system is tight, because there is no Russian gas to give stability. There could be technical problems from the supplier countries or a colder cold than statistically there has been in the last 4 years. During this period, efficiency has increased, gas consumption has been reduced by 10-15%. We must not be pessimistic, but realistic ”.

