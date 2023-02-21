«Nothing is moving in our Adriatic, we have a very full order book because after Covid there has been a strong boost to natural gas extraction plants and also to offshore wind power, especially in Northern Europe, but nothing in Italy, apart from biomethane on which we are diversifying, everything is at a standstill. And to think that at least four-five platforms could be built here off the coast, in areas considered suitable by the new decree, and lead to even significant increases…