Geely Automobile nationwide to halve the purchase tax subsidy policy for a limited time up to 30,000 yuan

2023-03-13

Recently, the Hubei region has provided joint government-enterprise subsidies to multiple brands under the Dongfeng brand, with a maximum subsidy amount of more than 90,000 yuan. This move has also caused other car companies to follow up. Although Geely Automobile has not directly cut prices on a large scale, it has launched a campaign to halve the purchase tax subsidy.

A few days ago, Geely Automobile officially launched a preferential subsidy policy of halving the purchase tax. The activity will end on March 31, and users across the country can participate in the activity.

This activity requires consumers to spend 99 yuan to purchase coupons on the Geely Auto App, and they can enjoy the activity of halving the purchase tax of new cars.For Xingyue L, Boyue L, Lynk & Co 03+ and other models, halving the purchase tax can save car owners tens of thousands of yuan in car purchase costs.

In addition, Geely’s latest sales show that Geely Automobile sold 108,700 vehicles in February, a year-on-year increase of about 39%. Among them, the Geely brand sold 90,333 vehicles in February, a year-on-year increase of 42%, of which the sales volume of the Geometry series was 15,237, a year-on-year increase of 98%;

The Lynk & Co brand sold 12,090 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 15%; the Jikr brand sold 5,455 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 87%; the Ruilan brand sold 823 vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 49%.

