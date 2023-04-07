Asterisks and pauses: The legal dispute over gender-neutral language in Berlin schools is entering the next round. The father, who failed at the end of March before the administrative court with an urgent application against the practice at his daughters’ school, now wants to appeal to the Higher Administrative Court (OVG). This was announced by the German Language Association on Thursday, which supports the lawsuit. However, the OVG Berlin-Brandenburg has not yet received the case, as a spokeswoman said on request.

The plaintiff objects to the fact that teachers at his daughters’ school sometimes leave pauses when speaking – for example with the word “teacher” – in order to avoid the masculine form that has long been customary. Sometimes asterisks or an inside I are used in emails to parents or in school assignments. The plaintiff and the association refer to this as an ideology.

“Teachers and schools have to be neutral,” explained the association’s chairman, Walter Kramer. “Students of all ages must learn a language that is standardized and understood everywhere.” The gender spelling deviates from the official spelling and violates the principle of neutrality.