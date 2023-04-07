Partizan is visiting Monaco and is in the top 8 of the Euroleague.

Partizan is visiting Monaco and holds the keys to placing in the top 8 of the Euroleague. In order to advance, they must win in France, but even if that doesn’t happen, Željko Obradović’s team will still be wondering about everything next week as well. The results did not go in the hands of the Serbian team, as Žalgiris and Baskonia won, so the first match point is on Friday.

A difficult task awaits the black and white team, playing against the team that secured the fourth place and home field advantage in the playoffs. In addition to all that, Saša Obradović’s team has more motivation, since they experienced a debacle in Belgrade’s “Arena” (100:80). “They have outstanding individuals, but they also play as a team, their game in transition is very important. They score a lot of points after running in, we have to take care of that as wellSaša is doing an excellent job and I congratulate him on everything he has done in his career,” said Željko.

Both of them know very well what is at stake, on the one hand, the Serbian team is looking for passage to the next stage, while on the other hand, the home team can improve their position in the table and, in a way, “choose” their opponent in the quarterfinals.

PARTIZAN HAS THE FIRST MATCH BALL FOR TOP8 EUROLIGUE! The black and whites know all the OPTIONS for the quarter-finals – in Monaco, a Croat and an Albanian judge

The match is played in Monaco, in the sports hall “Medecin” and starts at 9 pm.

The broadcast is on “Sport Club” television. As usual, you can follow the text broadcast of the match on MONDU.

He will referee the match in Monaco Happy Radovic (Croatia), Carlos Perugia (Spain) and Gentian Cici (Albania).

Partizan can make it to the top 8 of the Euroleague by winning against Monaco. But it should be emphasized that nothing is over even in case of defeat. If the home team celebrates, a victory against Panathinaikos in the last round in the Arena (14.4) is enough for Partizan. The black and whites are wondering about everything and hold their fate in their hands, and they will go on even if Baskonia or Žalgiris lose in the last round. The Spanish team is visiting Olympiakos, and the Lithuanian team is playing against Bayern in Munich.

PARTIZAN HAS THE FIRST MATCH BALL FOR TOP8 EUROLIGUE! The black and whites know all the OPTIONS for the quarter-finals – in Monaco, a Croat and an Albanian judge

Partizan and Monaco played only one match in history. It was in January of this year when the Serbian team showed its strength (100:80). Unstoppable in that match were Matijas Lesor (21, 8sk) and Kevin Panter (19, 4as). On the other side, Eli Okobo gave 17 points, while Mike James added only 9 (1/6 for two, 1/6 for three, 4/6 from penalties)

When it comes to statistics, Partizan is better offensively and is third in the Euroleague (85.2 points per match), while Monaco is sixth (83.6). The black and whites have much better percentages in shooting for twos, threes and from the penalty spot, as well as in defensive rebounds (21.2 per match). Monaco’s main strengths are offensive rebounding, in which it is first in the Euroleague (12.6 average), with the fewest turnovers in the league (10.7) and 7.4 steals per match. These are things that Partizan must pay close attention to, because Saša’s team is known for its fast play, transition and runs, which Željko also talked about. The big battle will also be fought in the racket where Lessor dominates, the man who played for Monaco and was among the most deserving for winning the Eurocup in 2021 and entering the Euroleague.