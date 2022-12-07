In Piazza Affari, the Generali Assicurazioni share is up 0.35%. Today the ESG rating agency, MSCI has upgraded Generali’s credit rating from “AA” to “AAA”, the highest rating possible.

MSCI’s assessment highlights how “Generali has adopted the best practices to mitigate climate-related risks in underwriting activities both through the adoption of models and through products related to climate change adaptation and mitigation.

MSCI also highlighted the Group’s leadership in the insurance sector with regard to social issues such as privacy and data protection, human capital management and responsible investment.

Generali Ass is found in the 17.27 euro area. Looking at the consensus on Bloomberg we see how 61% of analysts (16) who follow the stock maintain a Hold view (keep in portfolio), 7 say “Buy”, while only 3 have a bearish view on the stock.

The 12-month target price on the stock is €18.32 with a potential yield of 6%.