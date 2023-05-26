German Bundestag – Economics Minister Habeck wants stricter compliance rules

Berlin: (hib/EMU) Possible conflicts of interest and violations of the compliance rules in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) were the subject of another joint meeting of the Economic Committee and the Committee for Climate Protection and Energy. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) was again a guest of the MPs two weeks after his last appearance in the two committees to answer their questions about new allegations against his ministry.

Only a few days after the dismissal of State Secretary Patrick Graichen as a result of the “best man affair”, another senior official of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) has come under criticism. Among other things, it is about the fact that State Secretary Udo Philipp proposed the founder Sebastian Böhmer, in whose company First Momentum Ventures Philipp had invested in 2018, for the “Young Digital Economy” advisory board. The Advisory Board advises the BMWK on the subject of start-ups.

The question arose again as to whether an official at the BMWK had used his post to gain advantages for himself or people close to him. Another point of conflict is that State Secretary Philipp, who is responsible for start-up policy at the BMWK, among other things, holds shares in four start-ups. “It is true that I am in charge of the start-up scene in the ministry, but I see no conflict of interest,” said Philipp, who was also questioned at the committee meeting.

He also stated that he had invested in several funds and stocks. However, the funds are managed by asset managers and he has no influence on individual transactions. “It’s normal for people to have funds,” said Philipp. He is convinced that this is also the case for employees in other ministries.

Minister Habeck defended his state secretary; Before taking up his post at the BMWK, he had made his holdings transparent. The MPs’ questions about the separation of official and private interests of officials in the ministry are justified. “You can ask these questions. But then not just to Udo Philipp,” said Habeck. Stricter compliance rules are possible if they apply to all government ministries and parliament. “Let’s talk about tightening the rules, but then for everyone,” said Habeck.

The minister said at the meeting that he had explicitly asked his employees for suggestions from the student milieu for the appointments to the “Young Digital Economy” expert advisory board. Sebastian Böhmer is characterized by the fact that he founded a venture capital fund while still a student. “We have not found this expertise anywhere else,” said Habeck. Habeck said he did not know that his State Secretary Philipp had a financial stake in First Momentum Ventures. “But it’s also irrelevant.” The advisory board works on a purely voluntary basis, so the members do not receive any expense allowances. The Advisory Board is also not in a position to make policy decisions that affect profits.

Unlike the previous week, the committee met in public this time; the session was broadcast on parliamentary television and the press was admitted.