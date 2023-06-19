German Bundestag – opposition motions to the Mercosur agreement rejected

Berlin: (hib/EMU) At its meeting on Wednesday, the Economic Committee recommended motions by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and the Die Linke parliamentary group on the planned EU-Mercosur trade agreement to be rejected by the plenum.

In their application (20/4887) the CDU/CSU parliamentary group had called for increased cooperation with “value partners”; only in this way will it be possible to preserve the international, rule-based order and strengthen free, democratic societies in a multipolar world. The Union MPs are therefore calling on the federal government to advocate timely ratification of the EU-Mercosur Association Agreement at European level and in bilateral talks with the Mercosur states.

The parliamentary group Die Linke demanded in its motion (20/5980) on the other hand, urges the federal government not to agree to the signing of the agreement by the EU Commission in its current form and to work to ensure that the ratification process of the present agreement is stopped. Rather, the federal government should advocate renegotiations at EU level. The aim should be to enshrine labor, environmental and human rights standards and the rights of the indigenous population in the agreement, together with state control oversight.

One is currently waiting for the positioning of the Mercosur states on the agreement, reported the Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Franziska Brantner (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) at the meeting of the Economic Committee on Wednesday. According to Brantner, the process is currently being “proactively advanced” by Germany and the European Union. There are constructive talks and we are confident that negotiations will progress during the Spanish Presidency.

