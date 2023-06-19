85-year-old is hit by a tram in Dresden and dies

A man was hit by a tram on Stübelallee in Dresden. That is what the police said. The 85-year-old wanted to take a shortcut along a dirt track with his wife around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. When he crossed the grass-covered track bed, he obviously overlooked a moving line 1 train. There was a collision. The senior died at the scene of the accident from serious injuries.

According to MDR reporter information, the wife and the tram driver suffered a shock. The Stübelallee was closed for about three hours at the scene of the accident, and several train lines had to be diverted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

