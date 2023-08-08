Four men charged after fire at Bastei

The other 25 and 26-year-old men have made themselves complicit in their omission and are suspected of negligent arson. According to the indictment, they are said to have left the national park in the evening, although they knew that one of the three pieces of coal that had been thrown away was not wetted with water and without calling for help. The smoldering charcoal created an open fire that ignited the wood and the forest floor.

Finally, an area of ​​around 2,500 square meters of forest was in flames. The extinguishing work took several days and alone cost over 24,000 euros. That, according to investigators, could have been prevented if the four men had called for help. The four Iraqis partially confessed. They are at large as there are no grounds for arrest. The competent local court in Pirna decides whether to allow the charges to be brought.

