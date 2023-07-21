Germany Stocks Mixed as DAX 30 Declines 0.17% Despite Sector Gains

Germany Stocks Mixed as DAX 30 Slips 0.17%

In a mixed trading session on Friday, Germany stocks experienced a decline as the DAX 30 slipped by 0.17%. However, the MDAX rose by 0.08% and the TecDAX climbed 0.52%, showing some positive movement for certain sectors.

Amongst the best-performing stocks were Sartorius AG Vz, which rose by an impressive 7.73% or 25.10 points, and Zalando SE, which saw a 2.82% increase. Merck & Co also experienced gains, rising by 2.41% in late trade.

On the other hand, SAP AG faced a decline of 4.19%, making it one of the worst performers of the day. HeidelbergCement’s shares also declined by 1.65%, and Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG Preferred saw a drop of 1.11% in their stock prices.

Meanwhile, Aixtron SE, Gerresheimer AG, and LEG Immobilien AG were the top performers in the MDAX, ending the trading session with gains of 4.49%, 2.87%, and 2.12%, respectively. Wacker Chemie, Thyssenkrupp, and Prosiebensat 1 Media AG, however, were among the worst performers in the MDAX, experiencing declines of 2.75%, 2.13%, and 2.05%.

The TecDAX saw Sartorius AG Vz, Aixtron SE, and Siltronic AG leading the way with gains of 7.73%, 4.49%, and 2.27% respectively. Conversely, SAP Corporation, ATOSS Software AG, and United Internet AG faced declines of 4.19%, 2.81%, and 1.67%.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the number of rising stocks, 333, outnumbered the number of declining stocks, 312. Additionally, 98 stocks remained relatively flat in terms of movement.

Shares in Aixtron SE soared to 5-year highs at the close, rising by 4.49% to 31.85.

The measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell by 3.10% to 15.00, indicating reduced volatility in the market.

In the commodities market, gold futures for August delivery fell by 0.24%, while futures for September delivery of WTI crude oil rose by 1.56%, and the September London Brent crude oil futures contract increased by 1.43%.

In the currency market, the EUR/USD exchange rate remained relatively stable, with no significant movement. The EUR/GBP was also largely flat.

Finally, U.S. dollar index futures rose by 0.18% to 100.78, indicating strength for the currency in the market.

Overall, the Germany stock market experienced a mixed day of trading, with some sectors showing positive gains while others faced declines. Investors will be closely monitoring market conditions to assess future trends and potential impacts on their investment portfolios.

