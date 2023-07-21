Taking a taxi in Roca is 20% more expensive

From Thursday the 20th, the taxi increased by 20% more in Roca. This is the third increase established in the year and which was negotiated in the Deliberative Council and the Board of Directors of the city’s Taxi Association in April.

The value of the day flag, which was 302.90 pesos, was increased to 363 pesos. While the night ticket that had a cost of $349.92, will climb to 418.50 pesos.

363 the lowering of the daytime flag comes out

In addition the value of the taxi it will increase 36 weights every 100 meters, the same every 30 seconds.

Darío Garrido, the president of the Taxi Association said that the taxi should be a work item for the family. “We have had bad times and many have not been able to sustain their vehicles and end up selling them,” he said.

He also emphasized that those who suffer the worst are the drivers who have only one license.

“In addition, the taxi activity does not receive any type of subsidy. Neither municipal, nor provincial nor national. Hence must face the very high operating costs without any help. Which makes it impossible to subsidize the user. The increases hurt us all, “said the owner and added referring to the Municipality “if you want the neighbor to ride a cheap taxi, subsidize it.”

“If your car breaks down, how do you hold it up? What happens when the driver gets sick if there is no collection. The taxi has a very high risk », he stated. Well, taxi drivers have no other income than the collection they make every day to be able to live.

He referred that there has to be a reasonable user feebut also “we have to find that whoever has a single license does not want to sell it because they exhausted all their resources,” he said.

The president pointed out that each time the costs to fix the vehicles are higher. “Operating costs have skyrocketed, what they charge us for spare parts is exaggerated,” he said, clarifying that 50% of the money they receive is to maintain the taxi.

Also insecurity is a problem from which they cannot escapesince they are “highly exposed” and no insurance covers them against all risks.





