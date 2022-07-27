Source title: Taylor’s “Domineering President” is full of aura, “The Patriarch’s Son-in-law” ends sweetly

Recently, the sweet pet short drama “The Patriarch’s Son-in-law” starring Tai Le, Niu Yukun and Niu Zaizai came to a close on Mango TV. The drama is a 9-episode short series produced by Mango TV and Damang, produced by Fosun Pictures and directed by Qi Yang. It tells the story of Lu Aotian (Taile), the heir of the consortium, in the semi-primitive tribe “Flower City” in Yunnan. Yang Cuo became the “son-in-law” and started a sweet and hilarious journey of love after marriage with the patriarch Duan Ruorou (played by Niu Yukun). Recently, the short drama track can be described as a hundred flowers blooming and a hundred schools of thought contend. Mango TV has successively launched popular short dramas such as “Nian Nian Wuming”, “Wanfu of the County Master”, “The Law of Using Lies”, and “The Patriarch’s Son-in-law”. On the first day of its launch, it rushed to the top of the platform’s short drama popularity list, and on July 18, it achieved a good score of 9th in the online drama broadcast index of the whole network. This plot ingeniously sets the background of the story in Yunnan, which is full of ethnic customs. At the foot of the picturesque Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, it brings a cool and sweet atmosphere to the audience watching the drama in the summer. A beautiful sweet love drama naturally requires the blessing of handsome men and beauties. “The Patriarch’s Son-in-law” can be seen to be very dedicated in the casting of the male and female protagonists. Duan Ruorou, the patriarch played by Niu Yukun, is sassy and sweet. Lu Aotian, the heir to the consortium played by Tyler, is even more ruthless, but he also has the straight-ball innocence after falling in love. This contrast also makes people feel “cute”. As soon as Lu Aotian appeared in a white shirt, the audience exclaimed that Taylor had brought the boss in the novel into reality. It gives the characters a sense of youth that does not violate their original intentions! Different from “Shen Zichang” who first entered the society in “I’m Good in a Homeland” and “Alex” who is arrogant and conceited in “Holiday Warming 2”, Taylor’s first attempt to play the role of an overbearing president, his role expresses It’s amazing: “Boss” Lu Aotian is shaped so three-dimensionally, indifferent and unapproachable on the surface, but delicate and gentle on the inside, unreservedly dedicating his pure heart and enthusiasm to his relatives and loved ones. Different from the routine of ordinary sweet pet dramas, the male protagonist was “kidnapped” by the female protagonist into the clan at the beginning, and he was directly accepted as a “son-in-law” after passing through layers of tests. In the first episode, the two "flash married", and the plot progressed so fast that it was impossible to stop. In the face of unexpected situations, the male protagonist went from being overwhelmed at the beginning, to quickly grasping the situation, and starting the "mother-hunting journey" calmly. Facing the test of the female protagonist, Tai Le's vivid and flexible micro-expressions made people laugh and laugh. It also makes people quickly immerse in the suspense of the drama. Taylor's dazzling screen performance this time is full of surprises, and her super high appearance is the icing on the cake – we can't help but sigh that Taylor is simply born for the camera! The male protagonist did not delay the business because of indulging in love. He used his wisdom and business acumen to inspect the hotel in detail, and gave full play to Xiaobai’s live broadcast expertise, which successfully increased the hotel’s passenger traffic and perfectly completed the “trial period” of his son-in-law. Task; in the face of the second uncle who coveted the chairmanship of the board of directors, he was neither humble nor arrogant, actively obtained the support of the directors, and joined hands with his lover Ruo Rou to give the second uncle a “fatal blow” in equity, all of which showed Lu Aotian’s first-class professionalism as the heir of the group. and unusual mind strategies. Tai Le, played by Lu Aotian, will make his debut in “Tomorrow’s Sons Orchestra Season” in 2020. With his iconic curly hair, sculptural face, refined temperament and straightforward and lovely character, he has successfully captured countless fans. Taylor has been working hard to become an excellent actor. He has achieved good results in TV series such as “I’m Good in Another Country” and “Hot Holidays 2”. This time, he has successfully grasped the “Patriarch” The new role challenge brought by “The Son-in-law” has laid a solid foundation for the vividness of the story and the diversity of the characters. Taylor studied in the film department of Emerson College. He has admitted many times that he will not only perform more scripts and roles in the future, but is also determined to one day shoot his own TV and film works. As a post-00s generation, he is versatile and loves performance, music, fitness and sports. He is a “little master of martial arts” who earnestly learns horseback riding and martial arts. He plays guitar, rap, trumpet, and golf. He is a romantic boy Prince, he likes to meet friends to exercise, play basketball, sweat and sweat. He is a sunny, straightforward and enthusiastic boy. With a delicate face and slender body, he is very recognizable. He is also the darling of the fashion industry. Such a versatile Taylor makes people look forward to him. In the future, we will bring better and more diverse works to the audience, and become more and more accessible on the road of performing arts!

