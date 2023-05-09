Home » Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.02% By Investing.com
Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher .

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it gained 0.02%, while the index lost 0.83%, and it lost 1.33%.

The best performers of the session were Fresenius AG (ETR:), which rose 8.73% or 2.22 points to trade at 27.66 at the close. Meanwhile, Rheinland AG (ETR:) was up 1.67% or 0.69 points to end at 42.04 and Munich Re AG (ETR:) was up 1.67% or 5.50 points to 335.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sartorius AG Vz (ETR:), which fell 3.72% or 13.40 points to trade at 347.10 at the close. Zalando SE (ETR:) declined 2.85% or 0.93 points to end at 31.69 and Adidas (ETR:) was down 2.47% or 4.20 points to 165.50 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Talanx (ETR: ), which rose 2.15% to end at 46.60, RTL Group SA (ETR: ), which was up 1.95% at the close at 39.64 and Scout24 AG (ETR: ). Up 1.53% to close at 58.32.

The worst performers of the session were Carl Zeiss Medi (ETR:) which was down 8.79% to 110.00 in late trade, Jungheinrich AG (ETR:) which lost 6.33% to settle at 30.78 and Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (ETR:) which was down 5.58 %, the closing price was 1.02.

The top performers on the Technology Index ( TecDAX ) were Suse SA (ETR: ), which rose 3.48% to 16.95, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR: ), which was up 0.55% to settle at 3.12 and Aixtron SE (ETR: ) rose 0.48% to close at 26.97.

See also  Crude oil Asian market: U.S. oil stabilizes after plunging 4% as strong U.S. economic data spooks market provider Investing.com

The worst performers were Carl Zeiss Medi (ETR:) which was down 8.79% to 110.00 in late trade, Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR:) which was down 4.82% to settle at 32.19 and Kontron AG (ETR:) which was down 4.49 %, closing at 18.73.

352 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 304. At the same time, 90 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Talanx (ETR:) shares rose to a three-year high; up 2.15% or 0.98 to 46.60 at the close. Aroundtown Property Holdings Shares in PLC (ETR:) fell to all time lows; falling 5.58% or 0.06 to 1.02 at the close. Shares in Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR:) fell to 1-year lows; falling 4.82% or 1.63 to 32.19.

Implied volatility, which measures DAX 30 options, rose 0.86% to 18.73.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 0.47%, or 9.55 points, to $2,042.75. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 0.83% (0.61 points) to $72.55, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 1.05% (0.81) to trade at $76.20.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall 0.42%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.38%, with a quotation of 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.31% to 101.47.

