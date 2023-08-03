Geywitz plan: lower taxes? What the construction industry really needs

0
400,000 new apartments per year: That is actually the construction target of the federal government. But economists estimate that completions will fall below the 200,000 mark from 2024. Klara Geywitz (SPD) is now proposing a new enormous tax depreciation for newly built residential buildings. But the proposal is not only met with approval in the construction industry.
