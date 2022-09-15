Revenues up 27% in the first half of 2022 for Gibus, a company active in the high-end outdoor design sector and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, amounting to 45.5 million euros.

Thus announces the group active in the high-end outdoor design sector and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, according to which the High End Luxury segment records revenues of 20.6 million, + 32% compared to 30 June 2021 and represents 47% of the total. Italy recorded revenues of 35.3 million euros, up by 36%, while revenues generated abroad amounted to 10.2 million euros, for an increase of 4%. EBITDA is equal to 9.8 million euros (+ 16%). Net profit amounted to € 7.3 million (+ 19%).