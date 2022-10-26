Listen to the audio version of the article

A new supplementary contract arrives for the orders and shop assistants of Ginori 1735, formerly Richard-Ginori. The 26 workers of the shops in Florence, Milan, the Rinascente corners in Milan and Turin, as well as the Brescia outlet and the Sesto Fiorentino factory store will have a variable production bonus of up to 1,500 euros in April of each year, upon reaching 100% of the target of each month of work. In the overall calculation, as explained by the trade unions signatories of the agreement, Fisascat Cisl, Filcams Cgil and Uiltucs, absences due to illness due to Covid-19 and oncological diseases, as well as absences due to maternity, baby leave, accident and permits will not be considered. trade unions. For voluntary work in stores, other than the one in which one is employed, a monthly versatility allowance of 50 euros gross will be paid, to encourage the dissemination of skills. With the agreement, a welfare package was also agreed which provides for the payment, to all male and female workers, of 300 euros in 2022, 300 in 2023 and 350 in 2024.

With the new supplement, the parties also agreed that for the training hours, which will be counted as working hours, the national and regional interprofessional funds will be used and a daily allowance will be paid if they take place in points of sale other than their own. The working hours see the boutiques organized in 40 hours on six days and Sunday off, and Rinascente and outlets in 40 hours on seven days, with two off, one of which on Sunday. Sunday work is on a voluntary basis and will be paid with a 50% increase. In addition to the provisions of the national sector contract, 14 hours of paid leave for specialist medical examinations, solidarity hour bank, management of requests for change in working hours and part-time support policy, annual vacation plan, additional travel allowance equal to 50% of the daily wage, 20 hours of paid leave specific for the period of placement of children in school and finally 14 weeks of additional parental leave for fathers, with a length of service equal to or greater than 12 months.