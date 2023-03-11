Giorgia Meloni, with you Italy has a foreign policy again

One thing is certain after this initial break-in period government: there has been a profound change compared to the past. In fact, Italy hadn’t had a foreign policy for decades and by this term I mean a strategy that went a little further than one’s nose and had a strategic dimension. Instead, we immediately saw that Meloni had clear ideas and that is to strengthen Italy’s international image. The first thing he did, even before winning the election, was to deploy our country firmly in the Atlantic area that is, the choice was made to appear as a strong and determined ally of the USA and to follow the choices of the European Union, even at the cost of some internal grumbling. And this despite having Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi inside, that is, two friends of Putin. An undoubtedly very difficult situation to manage but which he has managed successfully so far.

Then on the immigration front it has been firm in making Brussels understand that this is a problem for all countries, not just Italy, which is only the southern border of the EU. So if Italy has a problem, the EU also has a problem. A clear and determined position.

Giorgia Meloni and the unsuspected ally on migrants and religion, Pope Francis

In this he found a unsuspected ally in Pope Francis which after the meeting at the beginning of the year began to constantly remind the EU of its responsibilities. He did it as Head of the universal Catholic Church, he did it as Head of State of the Vatican. Meloni is a fervent Catholic, she goes to mass every Sunday evening, she really believes in certain values. Her strategy in the case of immigrants is to bet everything against smugglers and not against migrants. A 360-degree change of view that has displaced the opposition who suddenly found a Pope in harmony with the centre-right and a premier who has changed the narrative of decades, namely the one against immigrants. A prudent choice because he is now unassailable except for a few isolated episodes such as Cutro’s latest which, however, quickly turned in his favor with the celebration of the Council of Ministers right in the place of the tragedy. The feeling is that this time the match in hand has remained with the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi.

