by blogsicilia.it – ​​43 seconds ago

Forza Italia senator Daniela Ternullo hopes for a candidate from the centre-right shared by the coalition parties for the elections in Syracuse. The names of Forza Italia “I hope that the centre-right coalition will sit around…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Racing for mayor, “United centre-right, Messina and valid flag options” appeared 43 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».