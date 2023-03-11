The game not to be missed, here is a very difficult puzzle, only very few find the laughing face. Everything you need to know.

Among the many addictive games, you have to test yourself with the puzzle that we propose below. A game that challenges your observation skills to the extreme. It is absolutely difficult to fix it.

In the image above, you can see an infinity of green smileys almost all angry, amazed, sad, disgusted, scared, tired, perplexed, embarrassed or terrified. In short, there are plenty of negative emotions.

You have to sharpen your eyes and look for the only smiley that doesn’t feel a negative emotion. All the details below.

Very difficult puzzle, very few find the laughing face

In this almost impossible challengeamong the tide of angry or worried green smileys you have to find theonly smiley face. A real feat, a very difficult puzzle. Try it anyway.

Where will the green laughing face be among the hundreds with all negative emotions? According to experts find it is practically impossible. However not in a short time. You have to spend long minutes scrutinizing the image in detail, looking at the smileys one by one.

If you have noticed, then, these green smileys are all superimposed on each other, even upside down, like peas a a bowl. In fact, the English-language websites that offer this puzzle call the smileys peas and invite you to find the laughing pea, “the laughing pea“. And we are already laughing too.

Don’t give up right away, don’t give up. Before discovering the result, which we reveal below, make another effort. Sharpen your view even more and look for the green smiley, or the pea, that laughs.

Did you succeed? Are you giving up? If you really can’t do it, here is the result below.

The result of the game

Here she is solution of this very difficult puzzle. There laughing face you can see it circled in red.

As you can see, it was really hard to find and only very few succeed. However, it’s always a lot of fun, even if sometimes frustrating, to play this type of game. A puzzle that tests our vision and our ability to observe.

The smiley face, or pea, that laughs is located almost in the lower left corner of the picture. Not only is it amidst a ton of other smileys but it’s also partially covered. Congratulations to whoever found it without help!

