Nvidia: $180 billion overnight – now the AI ​​bet is paying off

The US chip manufacturer’s quarterly figures were significantly better than expected. For years, the group has been concentrating on special chips for training and using artificial intelligence – now Nvidia has broken some records.

Nan after-hours gain of over $180 billion in stock market value: The US-Chipdesigner Nvidia broke some records overnight after quarterly figures came in significantly better than expected. The group even had to announce a drop in sales of 13 percent, because the former core business with graphics cards is currently going badly.

But the gaming hardware is for them semiconductor-Experts from California have long since become a side issue. For years, the group has focused on making special chips for training and use artificial intelligence (AI) to build. This bet pays off: The sales forecasts for the current quarter exceed the forecasts by more than 50 percent.

CEO Jensen Huang commented to analysts that he had already ordered sufficient production capacity for his AI chips from chip manufacturers in Taiwan in good time last August in order to be able to meet the increased demand in the long term. That’s why Nvidia was able to deliver when the sudden success of AI chatbots in the spring caused demand for the AI ​​chips to explode.

“In January, the new demand was incredibly high,” Huang told Reuters. “We had to place additional orders and have procured significantly more stocks for the second half of 2023.” According to the analysts’ forecasts, the business with hardware for data centers should continue to grow significantly in the coming years.

Any company that wants to remain competitive in the artificial intelligence business must now expand its capacities. Nvidia is currently by far the most valuable chip manufacturer in the world and the fifth most valuable US company based on the current price gains.

