Rack cabinet power supply, PDU multi-sockets

For the power supply of rack cabinets, TECHly Professional expands the line of PDU multi-sockets, suitable for distributing electricity to computers and devices.

The PUDs, or Power Distribution Units, of TECHly Professional make it possible to fasten simultaneously from 6 to 9 devices to the 19 inch rack cabinets. They are also available in different models that vary in plugs and technical specifications. Rack cabinets have long been one of the fundamental tools for companies that deal with IT, telecommunications and more. This is thanks to the ability to facilitate the housing of servers, cables and electronic components of various kinds.

Reliability and security

What are the advantages of a TECHly PDU? First of all, it allows you to manage the increase in electrical energy required inside 19” racks, due to an increasing number of equipment installed. It also guarantees an optimization of the spaces which tend to be increasingly reduced. Since we are talking about delicate devices, a no less important aspect is reliability. In fact, the TECHly PDUs represent a safe and channeled power source, limiting as much as possible the opportunities for malfunctions, data loss and downtime.

The power supply of the rack cabinets

The new professional power strips are available in a wide range that includes different types, all with a design modern and with black and red finishes. The must have is definitely the 1U 8-seater UNEL version with illuminated switch, available in 3 variants. That is I-CASE STRIP-81U with Italian 16A plug (also available in the 9-place version I-CASE STRIP-91U), I-CASE STRIP-81V with VDE C14 plug, and I-CASE STRIP-81UD with Schuko plug. There is also a version with circuit breaker, for those who want to protect their IT devices from possible short circuits and overloads. This typology is present in the catalog in the models I-CASE STRIP-16A (6 places with Italian plug available with both 1.8m and 3m cable) and I-CASE STRIP-16V (6 places with VDE C14 plug).

Templates for all uses

As far as multi-sockets with safety devices are concerned, TECHly supplies three models. These are I-CASE STRIP-71UL (7-way UNEL with Italian plug and protection against dispersions), I-CASE STRIP-17P (7-way UNEL with Italian plug and protection against peaks and irregularities of charge). Finally I-CASE STRIP-81UM (8-way UNEL with Italian plug and voltage and ampere meter). With its wide range of PDUs, TECHly provides an essential tool for companies and technology experts. There will be no data center connection problems: finally they will be possible connect numerous devices to the servers enclosed in the racks, without risk of overload or incompatibility.

The range of TECHly Professional branded products offers a wide choice of high quality products for professionals in the world of technology. It also guarantees solutions to the performance needs of private customers and companies, with the guarantee of the quality of the raw materials and compliance with the certifications European Union established by law.