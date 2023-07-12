Giro card: The Maestro uncertainty: where you need a second card now

The Germans’ favorite holiday companion is small, rectangular and made of plastic: According to surveys, the majority of travelers always have their giro card with them. But now the uncertainty is great. Since July 1, many new cards no longer have the so-called Maestro function, the chip that makes the giro card fit for use abroad in the first place, for example to withdraw money or pay in shops. In addition, newly issued giro cards are no longer accepted in many small shops in Germany. WELT tells you what to look out for in the future.

