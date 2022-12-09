Global Market: The “oil pipeline” of the United States and Canada was shut down due to the oil spill



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 9 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)Overnight, the U.S. stock market stopped falling and rebounded against the background of high-frequency unemployment data hitting a new high in nearly 10 months, showing that the market has returned to the hype logic of “bad economic news is good news for stocks”. Making the economic headwinds more lingering.

For the U.S. stock market, before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision is implemented next week, November and November will be released one after another, which will further anchor the market’s understanding of the U.S. inflation path and the Fed’s interest rate hike path.

Joyce Chang, head of global research at JPMorgan Chase, pointed out on Thursday that assuming that the Fed’s policy will change next week, it is not because of any good news, but in response to the fundamentals of the recession. Is this really a reason to buy risky assets?

The commodity market continued the trading sentiment in recent days: Even when the Keystone oil pipeline, the “oil artery” of the United States and Canada was closed due to force majeure, it failed to support the rebound of international oil prices; and the “LME demon nickel” staged again The dramatic trend of skyrocketing and plummeting.

[Canada to the United States “oil pipeline” shut down due to oil spill]

On Thursday (December 8), local time, TC Energy announced on its official website that the company had shut down the Keystone oil pipeline between the United States and Canada due to a leak in the pipeline. The Keystone oil pipeline is one of the main pipelines for exporting crude oil from Canada to the United States. It is owned by TC Energy and the Government of Alberta, Canada. It was put into use in June 2010, with a daily crude oil delivery capacity of 622,000 barrels. Affected by this, the price once rose by more than 4%, but then resumed the recent downward trend.

[The United States and Russia reached a prisoner exchange agreement]

On the evening of December 8th, Beijing time, the Russian Foreign Ministry and US President Biden issued a statement at the same time. Death businessman Victor Bout has completed his exchange at Abu Dhabi airport.

According to reports, the leaders of both countries agreed to pardon the crimes of the two prisoners, so the two have been released.

[Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Limiting Russian oil prices will disrupt global supply chains]

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova said on Thursday that Western countries’ imposition of price caps on Russia’s seaborne oil exports would disrupt global supply chains and complicate the situation in global energy markets. Russia will not supply oil to countries that support price caps on Russian oil. Russian Finance Minister Siluanov said earlier in the day that the Russian Ministry of Finance believes that it is too early to assess the impact of Western restrictions on the price of Russian seaborne oil exports on the budget, and Russia is preparing to take retaliatory measures.

[Former Peruvian President Castillo was detained for 7 days]

The Peruvian judiciary on Thursday ordered the seven-day detention of former President Pedro Castillo on suspicion of insurrection and conspiracy. At a hearing held by the Preparatory Investigative Court of the Peruvian Supreme Court on the same day, representatives of the Peruvian prosecutor’s office said that Castillo announced the dissolution of Congress and tried to form an emergency government, which blatantly violated Article 134 of the country’s constitution. In addition, a police report indicated that when Castillo left the presidential palace, he planned to go to the Mexican embassy, ​​suspected to be for the purpose of fleeing Peru.

[US government moves to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard]

On Thursday afternoon local time, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced that it had decided to go to court with Microsoft in a 3-1 vote, seeking to prevent its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The FTC stated that through this acquisition, Microsoft will have both the ability and motivation to hinder competition, including manipulating game pricing, reducing the game quality and user experience of competitors’ platforms, and even completely refusing competitors to use Activision’s content. constitute harm.

Executives from Microsoft (NASDAQ: ) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ) both expressed disapproval of the FTC’s decision and publicly emphasized their confidence in winning the lawsuit.

【Disney+ Streaming Subscription Service with Ads Launched】

On Thursday local time, the streaming business of entertainment giant Disney (NYSE: ) officially launched a subscription option with ads. According to local media reports, the subscription service with ads starts at $7.99/month, while the original cheapest subscription service without ads has risen from $7.99 to $10.99/month. Therefore, some media commented that this move is to let users spend the same money, but they have to watch additional advertisements.

【ExxonMobil will expand the size of the repurchase to 50 billion US dollars】

U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: ) announced on Thursday that it is expanding the company’s share repurchase program from $30 billion (expiring in 2023) to $50 billion (expiring in 2024). At the same time, the company will also increase the investment scale of energy projects in 2023 from 22 billion US dollars to 23-25 ​​billion US dollars, but the company also emphasizes that the annual investment scale in the next five years will be between 20-25 billion US dollars, and there will be no large-scale investment. growth of.

[India’s Tata Group plans to spend $90 billion to enter the chip market]

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, the main investment holding company of India’s Tata Group, said in an interview with the media on Thursday that Tata Group will start producing chips locally in India within a few years. .

Chandrasekaran said the Tata group plans to invest $90 billion over the next five years. The company also plans to launch new businesses in emerging fields such as electric vehicles, including manufacturing electric vehicles and electric vehicle batteries, producing renewable energy and developing a one-stop “super app”.

[FDAapprovesbivalentCOVID-19vaccineforinfantsaged6monthsto5yearsold]

On Thursday local time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it would extend the emergency use authorization of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech new crown bivalent vaccine to infants who are at least 6 months old. After the FDA’s nod, the decision still needs to be approved by the US CDC. According to the FDA’s instructions, the bivalent vaccine is only suitable for the “third dose” vaccination, and children who have completed the three doses of vaccination do not need the “fourth dose” for the time being.