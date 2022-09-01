Recently, at the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference, Ouyang Minggao, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, professor of Tsinghua University, and co-chair of the Science and Technology Committee of the conference, announced the selection results of the 2022 “Global New Energy Vehicle Frontiers and Innovative Technologies”. The innovative technologies selected this time bring together the latest landmark achievements in the fields of power batteries, fuel cells, electric drive systems, lightweight, autonomous driving chips and vehicle platforms. The frontier technology selection adopts the evaluation method of “patent document scanning + expert comprehensive judgment”, which provides a deep insight into the current research hotspots, and identifies smart batteries, new drive systems, expected functional safety of intelligent connected vehicles, advanced automotive materials and processes, etc. The eight forward-looking technology directions fully reflect the new trends of vehicle electrification, intelligence and networking technology innovation.

A total of 125 candidate technologies were collected in this selection, and the following eight cutting-edge technologies and eight innovative technologies for mass production applications stood out after review by 31 well-known experts and scholars at home and abroad from the Science and Technology Committee of the World New Energy Vehicle Conference.

Eight cutting-edge technologies: key technologies for distributed driving liquid hydrogen fuel cells for heavy commercial vehicles, high-efficiency solid oxide (proton conductor) electrolysis of water for hydrogen production, high-strength, high-hardenability, hot-rolled, anti-oxidation, and coating-free hot-formed steel, skateboards Platform steering brake suspension integrated wheel-end driving wheel technology, multi-dimensional internal signal sensing intelligent battery technology, real-time protection and test evaluation technology for expected functional safety of intelligent networked vehicles, intelligent vehicle light display solutions based on ODP and space optics, SiC controller power module packaging and sintering materials and process technology.

Eight innovative technologies: safe and efficient electric vehicle platform technology with deep system integration (BYD Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.), graphite plate fuel cell strong low temperature resistance and rapid self-start technology (Beijing Yihuatong Technology Co., Ltd.), Dasuan Power autonomous driving computing chip Huashan No. 2 A1000 (Black Sesame Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.), battery full-scenario security solution based on terminal-cloud integration technology (NIO Holdings Co., Ltd.), integrated die-casting body technology (Tesla (Shanghai)) Co., Ltd.), phosphate polyanion type 210Wh/kg battery key technology (Hefei Guoxuan Hi-Tech Power Energy Co., Ltd.), high-performance excitation synchronous motor system (BMW China), compact integrated coaxial electric drive axle (Schaeffer Le Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.).

According to reports, since 2019, the World New Energy Vehicle Conference has organized the selection of global new energy vehicle cutting-edge and innovative technologies for four consecutive years, and a total of 33 innovative technologies and 28 cutting-edge technologies have been selected, which have been praised by domestic and foreign industries, universities and research institutes. highly anticipated. The results of the scientific and technological selection have played an important role in guiding the direction of new energy vehicle technology research and product development, promoting the accumulation of innovative elements and industrial resources, and have become the vane of the global new energy vehicle innovation and development.

(Organized by Guangming Daily reporter Zhan Yuan)

“Guangming Daily” (September 1, 2022, 16th edition)

