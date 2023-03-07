Home Business Global X achieves CEI certification for its lithium, cloud computing and cybersecurity ETFs
Business

Global X achieves CEI certification for its lithium, cloud computing and cybersecurity ETFs

by admin
Global X achieves CEI certification for its lithium, cloud computing and cybersecurity ETFs

Global X ETFsa New York-based ETF provider, today announced that it has achieved certification attesting to the compliance with the Catholic values ​​of three ETFs in its UCITS range:

  • il Global X Lithium & Battery Tech UCITS ETF (LITU),
  • il Global X Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (CLO),
  • il Global X Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (BUG).

To issue the certificate, which will last for one year, is Nummus.Infothe only portfolio certification body compliant with the guidelines issued by the CEI.

With this in mind, the constituents of the three ETFs were subjected to an analysis that takes into account both standard ESG and in particular the compatibility with i 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, that of further ethical criteria indicated by the CEI, which act as a parameter of exclusion for companies not aligned with the principles of the Catholic faith.

Il Global X Lithium & Battery Tech UCITS ETF (LITU) aims to offer global exposure to the industry of lithium extraction and processing, a key material of the ecological and digital transition, up to the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

Il Global X Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (CLO) allows you to expose yourself to all those companies that will benefit from the growing adoption of cloud computing, including companies that offer IT services “as-a-Service”, storage spaces, real estate investment trusts in data centers, and cloud and edge computing infrastructures .

Il Global X Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (BUG)finally, it focuses on the IT security sector, whose growing importance is evidenced by the continuous cases of attacks on companies and institutions. The companies included develop and manage security protocols that prevent intrusions and attacks on systems, networks, applications, computers and mobile devices.

See also  From Vinitaly an award to the Maffone di Pieve estate for its contribution to national enology

The certification of compliance with the CEI guidelines will make it possible to expand the public of investors interested in these funds, which offer them the opportunity to responsibly expose themselves to some of the most interesting investment themes of the coming decades.

You may also like

The female option skips the restriction on the...

Wall Street Rally Will Be Tested Again: Powell...

Pension gap: This is how much money you...

SeedBlink, Investing Online in Innovative Startups: Here Are...

Minister of Labor Heil wants to increase wage...

Friday 10 March: President Macron meets British Prime...

The inventory base is relatively large, and the...

Gianluca Vacchi and the two former collaborators. Investigation:...

Holidays in Germany are as expensive as long-distance...

Nubia Z50 Ultra released: the fourth-generation under-screen camera...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy