Global X ETFsa New York-based ETF provider, today announced that it has achieved certification attesting to the compliance with the Catholic values ​​of three ETFs in its UCITS range:

il Global X Lithium & Battery Tech UCITS ETF (LITU),

il Global X Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (CLO),

il Global X Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (BUG).

To issue the certificate, which will last for one year, is Nummus.Infothe only portfolio certification body compliant with the guidelines issued by the CEI.

With this in mind, the constituents of the three ETFs were subjected to an analysis that takes into account both standard ESG and in particular the compatibility with i 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, that of further ethical criteria indicated by the CEI, which act as a parameter of exclusion for companies not aligned with the principles of the Catholic faith.

Il Global X Lithium & Battery Tech UCITS ETF (LITU) aims to offer global exposure to the industry of lithium extraction and processing, a key material of the ecological and digital transition, up to the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

Il Global X Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (CLO) allows you to expose yourself to all those companies that will benefit from the growing adoption of cloud computing, including companies that offer IT services “as-a-Service”, storage spaces, real estate investment trusts in data centers, and cloud and edge computing infrastructures .

Il Global X Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (BUG)finally, it focuses on the IT security sector, whose growing importance is evidenced by the continuous cases of attacks on companies and institutions. The companies included develop and manage security protocols that prevent intrusions and attacks on systems, networks, applications, computers and mobile devices.

The certification of compliance with the CEI guidelines will make it possible to expand the public of investors interested in these funds, which offer them the opportunity to responsibly expose themselves to some of the most interesting investment themes of the coming decades.