As the standard version in the K60 universe, Redmi K60 pays more attention to a balanced experience. With the blessing of the Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform, not only the performance is guaranteed, but also the performance in terms of power consumption is also very good. At the same time, Redmi K60 is also equipped with the same 2K screen as the Pro version, which is a more cost-effective balanced flagship phone.

appearance design

The design of the Redmi K60 is consistent with the Pro series, and it also provides a plain blue version, which is the one we got. The texture of the plain leather is softer, and with the curved back shell, it brings an excellent feel. . Thanks to the addition of plain leather, the weight of the Redmi K60 is also controlled at 199g, which will not bring a heavy burden to the wrist when used.

The plain leather design of the Redmi K60 comes from the leather and stitching of the car interior. The camera Deco part uses the same color metal as the body, taking into account the tough lines and comfortable feel. It is also a very good design.

The Redmi K60 uses the same flagship 2K screen as the Redmi K60 Pro, with a resolution of 3200×1440 and a pixel density of 526PPi. It adopts a diamond-like arrangement for a more delicate display.

This screen is the first launch of Huaxing Optoelectronics’ new C6 luminescent material, which can reduce harmful blue light while bringing higher brightness. The screen brightness of Redmi K60 can reach 1400nit, and it supports 12bit/68.7 billion color display. Each screen will undergo color calibration before leaving the factory, so that JNCD≈0.2 and ΔE≈0.3.

Redmi K60 uses screen fingerprint recognition, which is easy to operate, and the accuracy rate is quite good.

performance

The Redmi K60 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform, uses LPDDR5 memory and UFS3.1 flash memory, and the measured AnTuTu running score reached 1.1 million points.

The upgraded version of the violent engine blessing is also used on the Redmi K60, so that the mobile phone has an excellent experience that is smoother and does not reduce the brightness when gaming.

“Glory of the King” can be set to a very high frame rate on the Redmi K60. We use PerfDog to test the game frame rate of the mobile phone. After a game, the average frame rate of “Honor of Kings” running on the Redmi K60 is 119FPS. The picture is smooth during the game.

“Peace Elite” can turn on the 90 frame mode under the smooth picture quality. After a game test, PerfDog shows that the average frame rate is 89.5FPS. The frame rate curve shows that the fluency of the game process is still very good, and a continuous and stable game experience can still be obtained at a frame rate of 90 frames.

“Yuanshin” was tested with extremely high image quality and a frame rate of 60 frames. After 30 minutes of running the map test, the average frame rate of Redmi K60 can reach 59.1FPS, and the performance is also very good, which is better than some previous ones. The Snapdragon 8+ mobile phone is smoother, and there is no frame rate reduction in the 30-minute test, and it has been running at a frame rate of 60 frames.

In terms of heat dissipation, the Redmi K60 also has the same specifications as the Pro version. It has a 5000mm² super large VC and six 17-layer high thermal conductivity graphite heat dissipation materials to ensure that the phone also has a Pro-level performance in terms of temperature control.

After 30 minutes of “Yuan Shen”, the temperature on the front of the fuselage is 44.1°C, and the temperature on the back is 43.3°C. Because the back shell is made of plain leather, the feeling of temperature is not obvious.

In terms of battery, the Redmi K60 is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery, which supports 67W priority fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. When using wired charging, it only takes 50 minutes to fully charge the 5500 mAh battery.

image

The Redmi K60 has a rear three-camera lens, of which the main camera is 64 million pixels and supports OIS optical image stabilization. The secondary camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

In daily shooting, the main camera of the Redmi K60 generates 1.4μm large pixels through four-in-one pixel technology, so as to achieve more light input for a single pixel, improve the brightness and image quality of the picture, and have a good photo performance, especially in At night, the picture quality upgrade brought by large pixels is more obvious.

At the same time, the mobile phone can also shoot 64-megapixel high-definition images, bringing more refined image quality performance.

Summarize

Because of the addition of the plain leather material, the appearance of the Redmi K60 is less tough and more soft, and the improvement in the hand feel is also very obvious, which also makes the Redmi K60 suitable for more users to choose.

You don’t have to worry about the performance of your phone at all. Although the second-generation Snapdragon 8 has been unveiled, the Snapdragon 8+ is still a platform with flagship performance and excellent experience. Under the careful adjustment of Redmi K60, it glows Stronger performance can bring users a smoother and more stable gaming experience in terms of gaming.

At the same time, Redmi K60 has a Pro-level screen display, which maintains the same specifications as Pro in terms of a screen with strong user perception, which also makes Redmi K60 a more practical mobile phone. If you do not pursue the limit of performance, then Redmi K60 is a more suitable choice for you.

