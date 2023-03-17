Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) sees a recession as more likely now.

Economists at the bank, led by chief economist Jan Hatzius, raised the chance of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months to 35% from 25% previously. “The impact on the economy of the pressures faced by small banks contributes to heightened near-term uncertainty,” they noted.

Goldman isn’t alone in predicting a recession. Even before this past week’s crisis, economists had become increasingly pessimistic about growth because of rising interest rates. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal in January projected a 61% chance of a U.S. recession within the next 12 months, on average.

…