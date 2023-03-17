Home Business Goldman Sachs Raises Chance of U.S. Recession in Next 12 Months to 35% – WSJ
Goldman Sachs Raises Chance of U.S. Recession in Next 12 Months to 35% – WSJ

Goldman Sachs Raises Chance of U.S. Recession in Next 12 Months to 35% – WSJ

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., led by Chief Economist Stephen Hughes, raised the chances that the U.S. will enter a recession within the next 12 months to 35 percent from 25 percent previously. “Near-term uncertainty has increased around the economic impact of stress on small banks,” they noted.

Updated March 17, 2023 07:35 CST

Goldman isn’t alone in predicting a recession. Even before this past week’s crisis, economists had become increasingly pessimistic about growth because of rising interest rates. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal in January projected a 61% chance of a U.S. recession within the next 12 months, on average.

