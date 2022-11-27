Home Business Google fears Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will affect ChromeOS experience
[摘要]According to Politico, Google isn’t too happy with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Although Google is not currently the most popular player in the game market, the company is also very interested in the game industry.

News from IT House on November 27, according to Politico, Google is not satisfied with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Although Google is not currently the most popular player in the game market, the company is also very interested in the game industry.

Google believes that Microsoft is deliberately lowering the quality of its Game Pass subscription service on ChromeOS devices, and with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Google is concerned that games on its ChromeOS platform will be affected.

Foreign media believe that although Google’s concerns are different from Sony’s, they are very similar in nature. IT Home has learned that Google has previously decided to abandon its cloud gaming platform Stadia, which is Google’s biggest attempt to enter the gaming market.

Google’s main argument revolves around its method of playing games via XGP/PGP on Google’s ChromeOS system, which Google claims Microsoft has intentionally slowed down. This is an interesting argument, because Microsoft is also actively deploying its cloud gaming service at this stage, and Xbox cloud gaming already supports Linux and ChromeOS devices.

At present, Activision Blizzard’s transaction case has been investigated by regulators in 8 different countries around the world. With Google now also coming forward to voice its own concerns about the acquisition, it might be interesting to see where this goes in the long run.

