Google to Delete Inactive Photo and Gmail Accounts: What You Need to Know

Google to Delete Inactive Photo and Gmail Accounts Starting December 1, 2023

Google is set to delete inactive photo and Gmail accounts starting December 1, 2023. Users who have not used their accounts in the last two years will see their contents, such as documents and photos, deleted.

The measure is being implemented to protect the integrity and security of the accounts and avoid risks associated with their abandonment. According to Google officials, inactive accounts may be more prone to security compromises, especially if they rely on old or reused passwords.

In 2019, Gmail had 1.5 billion active users globally, making it one of the most widely used email platforms.

It’s important for users to note that if their account has not been opened in the last two years, that is, since 2021, it may be affected by the deletion. To avoid this, users simply need to log in. Similarly, if an account was only used to open the Google Play application, it will also be deleted from the Google database. The affected services include Google Drive, Photos, Docs, Meet, and Calendar, since they are all associated with the Gmail email address.

According to Google, “If you have recently signed into your Google account or any of our services, your account is considered active and will not be deleted.”

They also provided a list of activities that are considered as account activity, including reading or sending an email, using Google Drive, watching a YouTube video, downloading an app from the Google Play Store, using Google Search, and using “Sign in with Google” to access a third-party app or service.

It is important for users of inactive accounts to take note of this policy and ensure they log in before the December 1, 2023 deadline in order to retain their account and its contents.

Share this: Facebook

X

